Three arrested after Webster Co. standoff

A four-hour standoff ended with three people being arrested and deputies are still looking for another man.

The standoff happened Wednesday night at a home in Wheatcroft.

Four different law enforcement agencies were on scene during this incident.

We're not sure how it started, but Timothy Shelton, Jerry Rodney Jr. and Amanda Holinde, were all taken into custody.

The charges they are facing range from fleeing and evading to wanton endangerment, and several warrants in Webster County and the State of Ohio.

Deputies are still looking for Brian Shelton. Contact them if you have any information.

No one was hurt during the standoff.

