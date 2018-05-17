Owner of $85M apartment offers trip to space with purchase - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Owner of $85M apartment offers trip to space with purchase

NEW YORK (AP) - The owner for a New York City condominium is offering a trip to outer space included with the purchase of an $85 million dollar apartment.

The condo is a 15,000 square-foot duplex located on the entirety of the 45th floor of the Atelier building on west 42nd street in Manhattan. WNBC-TV reports the steep price tag for the 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom apartment comes with a number of amenities, including two seats on a trip to outer space.

Amenities included with the $85 million home also include two Rolls Royce Phantom luxury cars, a Lamborghini, courtside seats for Brooklyn Nets games, a mansion in the Hamptons for the summer, a live-in butler and a private chef.

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Rapper T.I. claims wrongful arrest outside gated community

    Rapper T.I. claims wrongful arrest outside gated community

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 03:19:22 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-05-17 12:21:24 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, T.I. attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in New York. Police say rapper T.I. has been arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness as he tried to enter ...
    Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.More >>
    Lawyer for Grammy-winning rapper T.I. says artist never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him as he tried to enter his gated community near Atlanta.More >>

  • Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Alaska dive fishermen plead for relief from sea otters

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:39 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:39:56 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-05-17 12:14:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>

  • Judge rules Confederate statues removal by Memphis is legal

    Judge rules Confederate statues removal by Memphis is legal

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-05-17 00:19:20 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:14 AM EDT2018-05-17 12:14:31 GMT
    A judge has ruled that the December removal of three statues of Confederate leaders from public parks in Memphis, Tennessee, was legal.More >>
    A judge has ruled that the December removal of three statues of Confederate leaders from public parks in Memphis, Tennessee, was legal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly