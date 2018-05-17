Justify tests soggy Pimlico track in workout for Preakness - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Justify tests soggy Pimlico track in workout for Preakness

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Justify has gotten acquainted with the track at Pimlico Race Course, where he will attempt to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive Saturday in the Preakness.

Because the track was soaked from a heavy morning shower, trainer Bob Baffert made it easy for his undefeated chestnut colt during the Thursday morning workout.

Baffert said: "He was just getting warmed up. He's ready to do a lot more, but we just don't want him to do too much."

Justify showed no signs of being troubled by the heel bruise that was discovered the day after he won the Derby on May 5 by 2½ lengths.

Baffert said: "I think it's behind us. He had that one day, but then after that he's been really good on it. I'm not really worried about it."

The horse won in the slop at Churchill Downs, so the prediction of rain on Saturday didn't seem to bother Baffert, who said, "This track can probably take more water than any track I've ever seen. I've seen it dry out quickly."

