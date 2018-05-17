NCAA opens door to title games for states with sports bets - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NCAA opens door to title games for states with sports bets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA is opening a door for states with legalized sports gambling to host NCAA championship events.

The governing body for college sports on Thursday announced a "temporary" lifting of a ban that prevented events like college basketball's NCAA Tournament from being hosted in states that accept wagers on single games. The move comes three days after the Supreme Court overturned a federal law that barred most states from allowing gambling on professional and college sports.

NCAA President Mark Emmert says the board of governors will consider permanently revising its policy at future meetings. But the NCAA says it will not change its rules that prohibit gambling on sports by athletes and all athletic department employees, including coaches.

Emmert also is calling for federal regulations of sports gambling, joining the NFL, NBA and other leagues.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

