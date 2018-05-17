5 dead, including 3 children, in shooting; Grieving mom said ex 'mentally unstable'

Investigators said a man opened fire, killing three children and his ex-wife's new boyfriend before turning the gun on himself. (Source: KDAF/CNN)

PONDER, TX (KTVT/CNN/RNN) - Denton County Sheriff's Department is investigating a murder - suicide on Wednesday.

The suspected shooter's ex-wife, Amanda Simpson, was the lone survivor of the attack and is receiving treatment at Medical City Denton for a gunshot wound.

She spoke from her hospital bed via Facebook Live Wednesday night, identifying her ex-husband Justin Painter as the shooter.

“I’ve relived it over and over, and every time I close my eyes, I see my babies. I see them dead," she said.

Simpson blamed the judge who handled her divorce.

“I made it very clear to the judge that he was mentally unstable, and they didn’t listen. So now I don’t have my babies,” Simpson said.

Simpson said her ex-husband tried to commit suicide after she refused to get back together with him.

She said he spoke to her on Tuesday and wanted to get back together, but she refused.

At the end of the video, she showed a picture of her three children - two boys and a girl.

The mother's boyfriend was identified as Seth Richardson, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Initially, officials said the call came in as a possible burglary, but authorities quickly learned that wasn't the case.

"As of right now I cannot confirm the gender or the ages of the deceased. I can confirm that we are not looking for the suspect at this time. So the town of Ponder is safe and the neighbors around this area are also safe." said Capt. Orlando Hinojos of the Denton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and at one point were seen searching through a red Ford Focus that was parked at the residence.

"There are going to be a couple vehicles towed from the scene," Hinojosa said.

