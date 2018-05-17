2-vehicle crash sends drivers to hospitals in McCracken Co., KY

The crash sent two people to the hospital (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

McCracken County Sheriff's Department officials said a two-vehicle collision occurred on Husbands Road on Thursday, May 17.

Deputies said it was at the intersection of the I-24 on the ramp at exit 11 at 9:10 a.m.

Hannah Scott, 21 of Benton, was attempting to make a left hand turn from Husbands Road to enter the eastbound entrance ramp onto I-24.

Deputies said witnesses told them she turned into the path of the second vehicle being driven by David Slaughter, 61 of Paducah, when the collision occurred. Slaughter was driving northbound on Husbands Road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Scott and Slaughter were both transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries. According to deputies, a passenger in Slaughter's vehicle, Russell Turnbow, 26 of Paducah, was not injured in the collision.

Traffic was slowed and down to one lane for about an hour in order to get the injured parties treated, investigate, and clean up the collision debris.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Reidland-Farley Fire Department, Jason’s Towing, and Randy’s Towing.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.