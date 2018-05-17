Henderson man arrested after police chase

A Henderson man is in jail after a police chase.

Police say officers tried to stop 40-year-old Barry Allen Bugg on Green Street early Thursday morning because his vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that the sheriff's office was looking for.

We're told Bugg refused to stop and led officers on a chase before stopping on 10th Street and trying to run away.

The officers were able to chase him down and take him into custody. Police say Bugg told the officers that he ran because he had a suspended license and drugs with him.

Police say they found marijuana, baggies containing a white crystal substance, and various pills.

Bugg is in the Henderson County Jail on a long list of charges. HPD officials weren't sure why the sheriff's office was initially looking for Bugg.

