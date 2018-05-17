6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Six young squirrels whose tails were stuck together by tree sap are recovering after a Nebraska wildlife expert untangled them.

A Nebraska Humane Society worker rescued the squirrels from a pine tree in Omaha last week. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab executive director Laura Stastny told the Omaha World-Herald that the sap-covered tails became knotted as the youngsters wrestled in their nest. Stastny says they are about 8 weeks old.

Resident Craig Luttman spotted the rodents' predicament, describing it Thursday as "kind of like a tug of war, going in completely opposite directions."

Stastny gave the squirrels a mild painkiller before removing the sticky fur and untangling them. She says some of them suffered injuries to their tails, but that she expects all six to be released in a few weeks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • A cancer screening flop: Few smokers seek free lung scans

    A cancer screening flop: Few smokers seek free lung scans

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-05-16 21:13:44 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:23:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...
    Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.More >>
    Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.More >>

  • FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms

    FDA approves 1st nonopioid drug to ease withdrawal symptoms

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-05-16 22:29:46 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:23:14 GMT
    (US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.(US WorldMeds via AP). This undated photo provided by US WorldMeds shows Lucemyra. Federal regulators have approved the first nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms from quitting opioids.
    FDA approves 1st nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms.More >>
    FDA approves 1st nonopioid treatment to ease withdrawal symptoms.More >>

  • Multiple people hurt after school bus, dump truck crash

    Multiple people hurt after school bus, dump truck crash

    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:49:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:23:09 GMT
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly