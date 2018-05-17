Person in Spider-Man costume hangs out on Boston train - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Person in Spider-Man costume hangs out on Boston train

BOSTON (AP) - A person sporting a Spider-Man costume joined commuters on a Boston subway train - dangling from a handrail.

Twitter user Ashley Armstrong tweeted a video Wednesday of the masked superhero checking a smartphone while hanging upside down on a Green Line train. Armstrong tweeted: "Just another day on the #MBTA."

The Boston Globe reports that eager fans took to Reddit to share pictures and stories of the nimble web-slinger, who was obviously surfing the web.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School bus taking kids on field trip collides with truck

    School bus taking kids on field trip collides with truck

    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:49:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:44:57 GMT
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Victim left Hungary just before California blast

    The Latest: Victim left Hungary just before California blast

    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:55:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:44:45 GMT
    (Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.(Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.
    The son of a man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in California says his father had been in a relationship with the woman killed in the blast but they recently broke up.More >>
    The son of a man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in California says his father had been in a relationship with the woman killed in the blast but they recently broke up.More >>

  • A cancer screening flop: Few smokers seek free lung scans

    A cancer screening flop: Few smokers seek free lung scans

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-05-16 21:13:44 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:43:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...
    Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.More >>
    Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly