Ford to resume Super Duty, F-150 production Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Ford is excited to have three plants impacted by an enormous factory fire in Michigan back open on Monday.



“Super Duty production will start ramping up over the weekend and will be at full production for the plant on Monday,” Joe Hinrichs, Executive VP and President, for Global Operations of Ford Motor Company said.



That is good news for roughly 2,700 workers at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant who were forced off the Super Duty line more than a week ago. A catastrophic factory fire at a supplier in Michigan caused nationwide shortages, halting the production of the Ford F-150 pickup and Super Duty.

“It's no secret the F-series are a really important part to our bottom line and the profitability of the company,” Hinrichs said.



The revenue associated with the F-series business is more than $40 billion.



“The impact of this loss in production will impact the earning per share by about 12 to 14 cents in the second quarter, but we've held to our full year guidance,” Hinrichs said.



KTP employees have been working on Expedition Navigators while off the line.



Ford sent damaged parts overseas to get everything back up and running in Louisville, Kansas City and Dearborne.



The workers will now have to make up for lost time.



“What we historically do is try to work a few minutes extra every shift since we have the extra parts,” Hinrichs said. “Also, we ask for voluntary shifts on weekends and holidays to try and make up some more volume.”



The stamping, body and paint area will begin operating again at KTP on Friday.



