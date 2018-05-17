Texas, Butler headline Boilermakers nonconference schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Purdue's top two nonconference games will be a trip to Texas and a neutral court showdown with Butler in December next season.

The Boilermakers released most of their non-league schedule Thursday. An ACC-Big Ten matchup has not yet been announced.

Purdue opens the season with two home games - Nov. 6 against Fairfield and Nov. 10 against Ball State. It visits Texas on Dec. 9 and plays the Bulldogs on Dec. 15 in Indianapolis before closing out nonconference play by hosting Ohio on Dec. 20 and Belmont on Dec. 29

Purdue also will play three times in the Charleston Classic, a tournament that features Wichita State, Alabama, Virginia Tech and Ball State.

The Big Ten has not released a conference schedule yet.

