Nelson Co. drug raid results in arrests of 3

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested in Nelson County after search warrants were served at two Bardstown homes.

The warrants were executed May 16 at homes in the 200 block of Barberry Lane and the 1000 block of Farmaway Drive by members of the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force, Bardstown Police Department and Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects have been identified as:

Christopher Scott Sheckles, 38, of Bardstown, is charged with trafficking in cocaine, marijuana and meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence.

Willa Marie Stivers, 42, of Bardstown is charged with trafficking in cocaine, marijuana and meth, possession of drug paraphernalia,

James Leon Poynter, 26, of Bardstown, is charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives seized nine ounces of meth, one pound of high-grade marijuana and five ounces of cocaine (all amounts are approximate). Also seized was $19,000 in cash.

Captain Joe Seelye of the Bardstown Police Department says the investigation is continuing and more charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on drug activity can call the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force at 270-769-0694 or the Bardstown Police tip line at 502-348-4328 (HEAT). All callers can remain anonymous.

