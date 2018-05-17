Kane leads US into semis, Canada knocks out Russia - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kane leads US into semis, Canada knocks out Russia

(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Patrick Kane of the United States celebrates after scoring his sides winning goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in He... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Patrick Kane of the United States celebrates after scoring his sides winning goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in He...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Patrick Kane, right, of the United States shoots to score past Czech Republic's Pavel Francouz, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Ba... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Patrick Kane, right, of the United States shoots to score past Czech Republic's Pavel Francouz, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Ba...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Patrick Kane of the United States celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Hern... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Patrick Kane of the United States celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Hern...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Keith Kinkaid, right, of the United States makes a save against Czech Republic's Radek Faksa, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Bank... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Keith Kinkaid, right, of the United States makes a save against Czech Republic's Radek Faksa, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Bank...
(AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Czech Republic's Martin Necas, down, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in ... (AP Photo/Petr David Josek). Czech Republic's Martin Necas, down, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships quarterfinal match between the United States and Czech Republic at the Jyske Bank Boxen arena in ...

By KAREL JANICEK
Associated Press

HERNING, Denmark (AP) - Captain Patrick Kane scored two goals to lift the United States to a 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the ice hockey world championship on Thursday while Canada beat Russia 5-4 in overtime.

Kane claimed the third-period winner to take the outright lead in the scoring table on 19 points, a U.S. record, with eight goals and 11 assists and set up a semifinal against defending champion Sweden or Latvia on Saturday.

"It's my job to produce," Kane said. "It's always nice to contribute offensively."

The U.S. is looking for its first medal since the bronze in 2015.

"We came here to put ourselves in a position to try to win the gold," Kane said. "We're on the right path."

The U.S. took control with a couple of goals in the span of 1:43 midway through the first period in Herning.

Kane beat goaltender Pavel Francouz from the right circle before Nick Bonino fed Cam Atkinson in front of the net to stretch the lead with a backhand shot.

The Czechs hit back in the second period. Michal Repik reduced the advantage on a slap shot and Martin Necas netted the tying goal on a power play.

"It's a pity," Czech forward Tomas Plekanec said. "We created enough chances to win."

In Copenhagen, Ryan O'Reilly scored 4:57 into overtime to knock out Russia while captain Connor McDavid had three assists, including on the winning goal.

Hunting its third title in four years, Canada will face Finland or Switzerland in the semis.

Defenseman Colton Parayko blasted a slap shot past goaltender Igor Shestyorkin on a power play to give Canada a 1-0 lead in the first period before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins doubled the advantage on another power play.

But Alexander Barabanov and Ilya Mikheyev scored in the second period to tie the game.

Kyle Turris made it 3-2 to Canada in the third before Sergei Andronov leveled. Pierre-Luc Dubois put Canada ahead again but Russia answered with a goal from Artyom Anisimov.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • School bus taking kids on field trip collides with truck

    School bus taking kids on field trip collides with truck

    Thursday, May 17 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-05-17 15:49:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:44:57 GMT
    Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., on Thursday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

    Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Victim left Hungary just before California blast

    The Latest: Victim left Hungary just before California blast

    Thursday, May 17 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-05-17 17:55:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:44:45 GMT
    (Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.(Raul Hernandez via AP). This image taken from cellphone video shows a building after a fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The cause of the blast is being investigated.
    The son of a man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in California says his father had been in a relationship with the woman killed in the blast but they recently broke up.More >>
    The son of a man arrested during an investigation into a deadly explosion in California says his father had been in a relationship with the woman killed in the blast but they recently broke up.More >>

  • A cancer screening flop: Few smokers seek free lung scans

    A cancer screening flop: Few smokers seek free lung scans

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-05-16 21:13:44 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-05-17 18:43:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2010, file photo, Dr. Steven Birnbaum works with a patient in a CT scanner at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, N.H. According to a study released on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, less than 2 ...
    Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.More >>
    Less than 2 percent of those eligible for lung cancer screening have sought it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly