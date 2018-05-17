Female law professors hope settlement leads to change

By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) - After 31 years working at a law school in Denver, Lucy Marsh learned that she remained the lowest-paid professor on staff. She also was among the most experienced, surpassed by only one other person.
The disclosure in a department memo set off years of litigation against the University of Denver's Sturm College of Law that ended Thursday with a $2.6 million legal settlement for March and six other women.
While the agreement almost entirely focuses on the law school, the women and officials with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hope it prompts change throughout higher education.
Federal officials said the case demonstrates the pervasiveness of lower pay for women, even affecting the law professors who were highly educated and considered experts in their field.
"If unequal pay can happen to women in that position, you know it's happening to women in many other positions," said Mary Jo O'Neil, EEOC's regional attorney.
Colorado District Court Judge Wiley Daniel requested some technical changes to the agreement during a hearing on Thursday but said he had no other objection to approving it. Daniel called the settlement a "reasonable outcome" and said he thinks the case led to "lessons learned" by the university.
In a statement, university officials said fair, equitable and merit-based pay for faculty and staff is among the university's "cornerstone commitments."
"While confident in our legal position, we were motivated to action by our strong desire to heal our community and move forward together," the statement said. "We believe this settlement will allow us to collectively focus on a present and a future in which the law school_and the DU community as a whole_can unite under our common values of equity, integrity and opportunity."
Under the agreement, the university must hire an outside economist to study faculty pay for at least five years and bulk up employee training on discrimination. The law school specifically must create a password-protected site listing Sturm College of Law faculty salaries, position, date of hire and demographic information. Names will not be included.
Transparency, several of the women involved in the case said, is the best way to ensure equal pay.
"Our story illustrates that no group of women is immune from discrimination," said Nancy Ehrenreich, who has taught at the law school for 29 years. "Constant vigilance will be required to restore, or to cure, this kind of inequity."
The $2.6 million award covers back pay for the professors and private attorneys' fees. The agreement also requires increased salaries for the professors starting this month. Those amounts were not made public.
According to the original complaint, the law school's then-dean, Martin Katz, wrote a memo in December 2012 on faculty raises. It showed female full professors' median salary was about $11,000 less than male counterparts and the average female professor made nearly $16,000 less than male full professors.
Marsh, who began working at the law school in 1976 and became a full professor in 1982, decided to file a complaint with the EEOC, leading to the lawsuit being filed in 2016 and other female professors joining.
On Thursday, Marsh emotionally remembered a deceased colleague who videotaped a deposition for the case while being treated for pancreatic cancer, students who left flowers on her lectern and others who gave their professor a standing ovation when the suit was filed.
"Hopefully, this will spread," Marsh said. "Other law schools will say 'Yeah, we better straighten it up.' Universities now know that indeed they're subject to the law like everybody else."
___
This story has been corrected to say that Judge Wiley Daniel expressed support for the settlement but has not formally approved it.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.More >>
Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.More >>
Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.More >>
Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.More >>
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
The White House says Melania Trump has undergone a successful procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely be hospitalized for the rest of the weekMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
A new volcanic fissure has sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Hawaii's Big IslandMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
The World Health Organization has released a plan to help countries wipe out trans fats from the global food supplyMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>
President Donald Trump declared Monday a "great day" for Israel as his top aides celebrated the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilledMore >>