WAVE 3 News Editorial - May 17, 2018: Sports Betting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bookies are on the endangered species list following the United States Supreme Court ruling that a federal law banning sports betting is most states is unconstitutional. What has been going on for years illegally in Kentucky, Indiana and other states is legal now, and could soon be generating sorely needed tax revenue.

Churchill Downs is very well positioned to take advantage of the ruling, and we hope that business gets to do so in Kentucky, not just in casinos in other states. We encourage Kentucky legislators to enact legislation to make sure Kentucky is one of the states that profits.

>> Click for previous WAVE 3 News Editorials

We encourage candidates for the Kentucky legislature to weigh in on what they would like to see happen should they get elected Tuesday in the primary and November in the general election. Five states, including Kentucky's neighbor West Virginia, already have laws in place. Horseshoe Casino in southern Indiana is certainly in a position to act quickly if Indiana becomes the sixth.

We also encourage candidates for Congress to weigh in on their thoughts on Congress regulating sports gambling directly, a possibility with the Supreme Court ruling, or letting each state act on its own. We hope they let each state act on its own, and each state does.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.