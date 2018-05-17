Katina Powell arrested for theft and forgery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The self-proclaimed escort queen whose explosive tell-all memoir rocked the UofL men's basketball program and led to the firing of its hall of fame head coach has been arrested on theft and forgery charges.

Katina Powell was arrested May 17 by Louisville Metro police on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft by deception under $10,000.

Powell, 40, is accused of cashing three business checks totaling $2,900 at a liquor store. The owner of the business said the checks had been stolen and forged.

Powell was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned May 18.

Her 2015 bombshell detailed sex parties involving UofL basketball players and recruits at a campus dormitory, leading to a suspension for legendary coach Rick Pitino. He and athletic director Tom Jurich were fired last year following a second high-profile scandal involving pay-for-play accusations and blue-chip recruits.

