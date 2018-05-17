Daviess Co. library undergoing renovations

Construction has been underway for two weeks (WFIE)

Daviess County Public library is undergoing some major changes and renovations.

Construction has been underway for two weeks.

A wall will enclose the brand new kid's area which will include family restrooms, bright colors, and even a light-bright wall.

Employees at the library tell us the new children's area will be very interactive, and they know parents will be happy to know it is enclosed.

They are also working on a new teen area which will include new furniture and layout.

Right now, there is no kids area, but library employees say all their patrons have been understanding and are excited about the new changes.

"Everything's been very positive. Even amongst all the noise and the dust, it's been very positive," DCPL Community Engagement Manager Shannon Sandefur said. "They come up here and see the wall's already up, and they're very excited. Can't wait to see what it's gonna look like."

We're told these renovations should take about three months, and they are hopeful they'll be done in early fall.

