Water main breaks in the Highlands, closes part of Grinstead

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
At the scene of the water main break. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The LWC was trying to determine the cause of the break. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A water main break at Bardstown Road and Cherokee caused traffic detours, the Louisville Water Company said on Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., the LWC said crews had isolated the water main break and would be there throughout the evening making repairs on the 48-inch pipe.

They asked people driving to watch for detour signs and drive slowly around the area. 

The break closed parts of Grinstead, and traffic delays affected the Highlands and Cherokee Triangle neighborhoods.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is on the scene to help direct traffic. 

The size of the break was unclear.

LWC is trying to determine the cause of the break.

