Water main breaks in the Highlands, closes part of Grinstead

The LWC was trying to determine the cause of the break. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

At the scene of the water main break. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A water main break at Bardstown Road and Cherokee caused traffic detours, the Louisville Water Company said on Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., the LWC said crews had isolated the water main break and would be there throughout the evening making repairs on the 48-inch pipe.

Our crews have isolated the water main at Bardstown and Grinstead. We’ll be here throughout the evening to make repairs on this 48-inch diameter pipe. Please watch for detour signs and drive slowly. ?? pic.twitter.com/jabzpDT0Ya — Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) May 17, 2018

They asked people driving to watch for detour signs and drive slowly around the area.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville Water: Number of water main breaks is above average

+ Road closed, parking lot flooded after water main break in Shelbyville

+ Water, ice and wind chill: Just another day at the office for LWC crews

The break closed parts of Grinstead, and traffic delays affected the Highlands and Cherokee Triangle neighborhoods.

#WaterMainBreak at Bardstown and Grinstead causing some traffic detours. Pls use caution in area. — Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) May 17, 2018

The Louisville Metro Police Department is on the scene to help direct traffic.

The size of the break was unclear.

LWC is trying to determine the cause of the break.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.