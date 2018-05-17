UofL 2013 championship team getting back together to 'Rise Above'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Despite what the NCAA says, no one can take away the 2013 basketball national championship from the Louisville players who won it.

After beating Michigan, the players had planned to do a five-year reunion and that hasn't changed. In fact, the players say now more than ever they want to celebrate that win. After the NCAA vacated the Louisville title as punishment for the Katina Powell scandal, even Michigan's coach said they couldn't claim it because everyone knows who won the game.

At a news conference today, former Cardinal Luke Hancock and the Louisville Sports Commission announced "Rise Above", a fan and player event this summer at Fourth Street Live. Hancock says the players worked their whole lives to get to the championship, so they're getting the entire team together to put away the negativity and instead celebrate what was accomplished.

It will be the first time, since 2013, that the whole team has been together in Louisville.

"That's one of the best accomplishments of my entire life and because a couple of people say that it doesn't count that doesn't mean a whole lot to me and to my teammates," Hancock said. "It's something that should be celebrated and we want fans to come out and celebrate with us."

The event happens on June 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fourth Street Live! Those 12 and under get in free, but teens and adults must have a ticket. You can get more information about tickets by clicking here.

All proceeds will go to the Aspire Basketball Foundation, a non-profit organization for youth basketball and education. Hancock says prep basketball helped him get to his college level of play. Tickets will also make people eligible for prizes like team memorabilia.

When asked if former head coach Rick Pitino and former athletic director Tom Jurich will be there, Hancock said, "Coach will be invited" but it will be tough for him, He also said they would love from the entire Jurich family to attend.

