Madisonville hosts groundbreaking for community improvements

The city of Madisonville hosted two groundbreaking ceremonies and a ribbon cutting.

Out of all of the improvements made possible by restaurant tax dollars, we heard the mayor say he thought the improvements made to Elmer Kelley Stadium were the best use of that money.

The stadium is home to the Madisonville minors.

Within the last year, extensive renovations have made an overall investment of $150,000 making it ADA compliant which includes a new wheelchair ramp, handicap parking spaces, and friendly restrooms.

Mayor David Jackson recalls a fan, who has since passed away, who was in a wheelchair and had to go through quite a bit just to see a game.

Ground was also broken on two anticipated attractions. The first, an 18-hole mini golf course, expected to be completed by July of this year.

More than half of the holes will be ADA compliant.

The second groundbreaking was of a new splash pad at the city park pool expected to be finished this summer.

All of this is in an effort to not only increase tourism, but also provide options for local families.

