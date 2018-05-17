KSP honors 2 fallen Troopers in western Kentucky

A memorial service was held Thursday morning to honor two Kentucky State Police Troopers killed in the line of duty (WFIE)

A memorial service was held Thursday morning to honor two Kentucky State Police Troopers killed in the line of duty.

The service in Hopkins County is part of National Police Officer Memorial Week.

A blue and white bouquet stands to the side of the grave where Trooper Cecil Uzzle is laid to rest.

He was 28-years-old when he and another trooper were killed in a Pike County crash in 1964.

They were responding to a call when their vehicle hit large rocks that had fallen in the road hidden by heavy rain and dense fog.

“He was like all other boys; he was kind of ornery, but he was a good guy,” Uzzle's relative Charles Foster recalled.

An only child, whose parents have since passed, was represented on Thursday, but two of his first cousins say they remember him wanting to be a cop.

“I think he did because he got picked up for speeding down here one time. I heard about it in ‘the gap’ as they called it,” Uzzle’s relative Mae Blair laughed.

In 1973, 25-year-old Trooper Joseph Ward Jr. was killed after being hit by a vehicle. He was investigating a car collision on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County.

Trooper Ward sacrificed his life by pushing a person out of the path of an oncoming vehicle.

“They teach us early on that the people who come before us have set an example, and we need to carry on that example and need to live through what they've taught us,” Trooper Rob Austin said.

Two separate highways have since been named after each of the heroes.

“It's a refresher; it makes you really remember why you're doing this job and what we're supposed to do,” Trooper Austin added.

In 2011, Debbie Ward accepted a Top Honor, the Governor's Medal of Valor, on behalf of her brother-in-law Trooper Ward.

