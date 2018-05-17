KSP honors 2 fallen Troopers in western Kentucky

In 2016, Gavin Logsdon was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. That teen's mother claims the school system was aware well before alerting police, and even told Logsdon to be careful.More >>
The water main break affected the Highlands and Cherokee Triangle neighborhoods.More >>
According to the indictment, the charges against John Nissen stem from an interaction with an alleged rape victim in September 2017.More >>
Despite what the NCAA says, no one can take away the 2013 basketball national championship from the Louisville players who won it. After beating Michigan, the players had planned to do a five-year reunion and that hasn't changed. In fact, the players say now more than ever they want to celebrate that win.More >>
The photograph, taken from a second story deck about 20 yards away, shows what looks like a large cat with a long striped tail.More >>
