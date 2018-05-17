13-year-old will meet stranger who saved his life

Matthew went through procedure after procedure in his fight against leukemia. (Source: Family photos)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Walker family was spending a warm, sunny day at the pool in August, 2015.

Their 13-year-old son, Matthew was having a blast. Until his parent noticed something strange. He had a lump on the side of his neck.

From that moment, their lives would never be the same.

Doctors found that Matthew had leukemia, a form of blood cancer which both his grandfathers also had.

The seemingly never-ending procedures began immediately.

Matthew's father, Dion, a US Army Veteran, documented their journey of survival. From the days when Matthew was delirious and exhausted, to the days when his determination to live shined through.

The Walkers, who live in Hardin County, would travel to Louisville and Cincinnati for treatments.

Doctors told the Walkers Matthew needed a bone marrow transplant.

The search began as doctors told the family that because Matthew is bi-racial, finding a match would be even more difficult. Matthew's immediate family, including his two older brothers weren't a match.

But finally, in January, 2017, they got the news they'd been waiting for. A donor from New Jersey scored a 9 out of 10 match with the young teen.

The family was only told the donor was a 20-year-old man - not even old enough to have a drink.

"We were stunned," Matthew's father, Dion, said.

Matthew then had to go through additional rounds of chemotherapy and full body irradiation to kill the cancer cells before he received the bone marrow transplant.

Dion recorded the moment of the transfusion. A small pouch containing the life-saving liquid was hooked up to Matthew's intravenous tubes. His mother, Angela, couldn't stop the tears as her son joked about the iron-like taste.

The family still had no idea who the person who'd saved Matthew's life was.

Two weeks after the procedure, Matthew received a card from his donor, a New Jersey man named Billy Santoro. The card came right on time. The weeks after the procedure are described as some of the most difficult as a person's body is making the necessary adjustments.

It wasn't until one year after the procedure that Matthew finally got to chat with Santoro online.

That's when Matthew got to see the face of the stranger who saved his life. Matthew and Santoro not only share the same blood type now, Matthew also carries his donor's DNA.

Their story doesn't end there.

Join WAVE 3 News Friday night at 11 for the moment Matthew and his hero meet for the very first time.

