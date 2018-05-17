Cards pitcher Wainwright onto 60-day DL, catcher Kelly out - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cards pitcher Wainwright onto 60-day DL, catcher Kelly out

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals shifted pitcher Adam Wainwright to the 60-day disabled list on Thursday because of persistent pain in his right elbow, with no set timetable for his return.

The Cardinals announced the move prior to their game against Philadelphia. The three-time All-Star has been bothered by the elbow most of the season, and is on the DL for second time this year.

"Adam is a different sort of equation right now," said John Mozeliak, the team's President of Baseball Operations. "Obviously being placed on the 60, it's clearly hitting the pause button."

The Cardinals also put catcher Carson Kelly on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, a setback for a team already without the injured Yadier Molina behind the plate. Catcher Steve Baron was called up from Triple-A Memphis.

The 36-year-old Wainwright went on the 10-day disabled list on Monday, a day after struggling in a start at San Diego. He walked six in 2 1/3 innings, giving up two runs and three hits in his first start since April 17.

"We just need time to get it healed up," St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. "The doctors are still running tests, too."

Wainwright is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts. He has walked 14 in 18 innings.

Wainwright underwent arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 3 to trim a small piece of cartilage from his elbow.

The 23-year-old Kelly was hitting .111 since being called up on May 6 following Molina's late-night surgery after being hit by a foul ball in the groin.

Wainwright and Kelly are among five Cardinals to go on the disabled list this week, joining Carlos Martinez, Tyler Lyons and Luke Gregerson.

Baron was 0 for 11 with Seattle in 2015 in his only major league action.

