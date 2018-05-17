Golden Alert canceled for missing Marshall County, KY elderly man

A golden alert has been canceled for a Marshall County man (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

A Golden Alert has been canceled for a Marshall County man who suffers from severe Alzheimer's Disease.

Wilbur "Gene" Buchanan, 86, left his home in the Sharpe community of Marshall County on Thursday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

According to EMA Director Curt Curtner, law enforcement made contact with the man and gave him directions from Fredonia to the Interstate.

Buchanan was later found in a grocery store in Calvert City where law enforcement picked him up and returned him to his home safely.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Buchanan had been last seen by his wife at their home. His wife said that the man had mentioned he was going to Grove Center, KY as this is where he grew up.

Buchanan also has family who live in Morganfield, Ky.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.