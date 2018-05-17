Golden Alert issued for missing Marshall County, KY elderly man

Mr. Wilbur (Gene) Buchanan left his residence in the Sharpe community of Marshall County. (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

A golden alert has been issued for a missing Marshall County man who suffers from severe Alzheimer's Disease.

86-year-old Wilbur "Gene" Buchanan left his residence in the Sharpe community of Marshall County on Thursday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

He left in a 2011 GMC pick up truck, white in color, with KY registration of 758 MNB.

Buchanan was last seen by his wife at their residence.

Mrs. Buchanan advised that he had mentioned he was going to Grove Center, KY as this is where he grew up.

Mr. Buchanan also has two nieces who reside in Morganfield, KY.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement agency immediately.

Sergeant Jason Lane with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office is working this case. He can be reached at 270-527-1333.

