Golden Alert issued for missing Marshall County, KY elderly man

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has chosen a new leader for the state's largest government agency.More >>
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has chosen a new leader for the state's largest government agency.More >>
One project before city council would allow Denton Floyd Developers to restore the historic Reisz Furniture building and make it their city council building – finding a balance between the old and new around town.More >>
One project before city council would allow Denton Floyd Developers to restore the historic Reisz Furniture building and make it their city council building – finding a balance between the old and new around town.More >>
The water main break affected the Highlands and Cherokee Triangle neighborhoods.More >>
The water main break affected the Highlands and Cherokee Triangle neighborhoods.More >>
Since it began in March, the outbreak has killed one person and sickened 172 people in 32 states.More >>
Since it began in March, the outbreak has killed one person and sickened 172 people in 32 states.More >>
In 2016, Gavin Logsdon was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. That teen's mother claims the school system was aware well before alerting police, and even told Logsdon to be careful.More >>
In 2016, Gavin Logsdon was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. That teen's mother claims the school system was aware well before alerting police, and even told Logsdon to be careful.More >>