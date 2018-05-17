Mother claims Grayson County Schools knew about teacher/student relationship

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A parent of a teenage victim who police said was raped by a Grayson County High School teacher is claiming the school administration turned a blind eye to the crime.

The mother has filed a lawsuit.

In 2016, Gavin Logsdon was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. That teen's mother claims the school system was aware well before alerting police, and even told Logsdon to be careful.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Former Grayson County teacher appears in court

"I will never forget, when I asked her 'What were you thinking? What was the teacher thinking? Why did they think they could get by with something like this?' and I remember her looking at me with tears in her eye and she said, 'Mom, the whole school system knew. They're not doing anything about it. They weren't doing anything about it,'" the child's mother told WBKO in Bowling Green.

Logsdon was indicted on a third degree rape charge. He pleaded not guilty.

Kentucky State Police reported he admitted to having sex with the student, saying their relationship started in June of 2016.

"I know at some point the superintendent picked up Mr. Logsdon during a school day and rode around with him, saying there wasn't an investigation, but if there was, they weren't going to be able to help him," the alleged victim's mother said.

"After all this happened," she continued, "all they really told us was it would probably be best if our daughter didn't return to school because Mr. Logsdon was so well-liked by the students and the teachers and the administration that people were really upset, and that if there were confrontations, they couldn't protect our daughter."

Logsdon resigned from his positions as a business teacher and the head baseball coach on Nov. 28, 2016.

He is out on bond as he awaits trial, but a judge ordered him to have no contact with the girl.

Grayson County Schools said they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

Logsdon was the first of several Grayson County school teachers to face child sex charges in the past 18 months. Other teachers facing charges are John Cariel, Roger Williams and Jonathan Jones.

