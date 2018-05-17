People don't know how to feel about the Yanny/Laurel successor - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

People don't know how to feel about the Yanny/Laurel successor

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Pixabay/file Pixabay/file
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

There is a more than decent chance you found yourself in front of a screen this week attempting to hear either "Laurel" or "Yanny" while a particular audio clip played.

Some people could only hear "Yanny." Some people could only hear "Laurel." Some heard "Yanny" at first but couldn't stop hearing "Laurel" after a certain point.

It was/is chaos -- cats getting along with dogs, mass hysteria.

This all pales in comparison to the "Brainstorm/Green Needle" video that popped up Wednesday on Reddit.

Posters say that the listener can simply hear what they want to hear, either "Brainstorm" or "Green Needle" on any given listen.

Hear for yourself:

