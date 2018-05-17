Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is joining in on the viral debate over whether people hear the names "Laurel" or "Yanny" in a much-shared audio clip.

The White House on Thursday released a video featuring various members of the staff weighing in.

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump says, "So clearly Laurel." Strategic-communications director Mercedes Schlapp says, "Yanny's the winner, Laurel's the loser."

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pokes fun at her endless willingness to spin and bend the truth for the president, saying, "It's Laurel. But I could deflect and divert to Yanny if you need me to."

Vice President Mike Pence wants to know: "Who's Yanny?"

The video ends with President Donald Trump deadpanning, "I hear covfefe" - a reference to a botched tweet he wrote last year that was never explained.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Kushner Cos. in talks to sell stake in struggling skyscraper

    Kushner Cos. in talks to sell stake in struggling skyscraper

    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:19:59 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:00 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:00:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows the 666 Fifth Avenue skyscraper, center, controlled by Kushner Cos., in New York. The company owned by the family of Jared Kushner is in talks to sell a stake in its struggling...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows the 666 Fifth Avenue skyscraper, center, controlled by Kushner Cos., in New York. The company owned by the family of Jared Kushner is in talks to sell a stake in its struggling...
    Jared Kushner's family real estate firm in talks to sell a stake its struggling Manhattan skyscraper.More >>
    Jared Kushner's family real estate firm in talks to sell a stake its struggling Manhattan skyscraper.More >>

  • Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate

    Laurel, Yanny or ... covfefe? White House joins in on debate

    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:40:07 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:55:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE- In this May 16, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s team is running out ...
    The White House is getting in on the viral debate over whether people hear the names "Laurel" or "Yanny" in a much-shared audio clip.More >>
    The White House is getting in on the viral debate over whether people hear the names "Laurel" or "Yanny" in a much-shared audio clip.More >>

  • N. Korea unlikely to return to talks with South over drills

    N. Korea unlikely to return to talks with South over drills

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-05-17 03:09:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:53:33 GMT
    In this May 13, 2018, photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)In this May 13, 2018, photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

    Analysts said it's unlikely that North Korea intends to scuttle all diplomacy. More likely, they said, is that it wants to gain leverage ahead of the talks between Kim and Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

    More >>

    Analysts said it's unlikely that North Korea intends to scuttle all diplomacy. More likely, they said, is that it wants to gain leverage ahead of the talks between Kim and Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly