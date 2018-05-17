ELECTION GUIDE: 8 GOP candidates running for Bullitt County Sheriff

The Primary Election will decide the position as there are no Democrats running. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Eight candidates are seeking election in the Republican Primary race to become sheriff in Bullitt County. There are no Democratic candidates running.

Learn more about the candidates from the profiles below, which are compiled of information from interviews with WAVE 3 News. Click each name to be linked to the candidate's campaign website or social media.

Todd Brimm

Brimm is a retired Louisville Metro Police Department officer who currently serves in the Army Reserves. He has a Masters degree in Criminal Justice and has participated in an FBI law enforcement program. Representatives from his campaign told WAVE 3 News, if elected, he would work to make the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office an accredited law enforcement agency, and launch a program that would better inform residents about accidents and emergencies.

His campaign officials added that he would institute the Angel Program to help fight the opioid problem in the county.

Mike Cook

Cook currently serves as Chief Deputy at the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office. He has worked at the department for around 14 years. In a campaign Facebook post, he noted his experience with many facets of the position, including working with the current sheriff to manage the budget.

He said he values professionalism, integrity, and trustworthiness. In a Facebook post, he said he believes in open communication and, if elected, would operate an open-door policy to address community concerns. Cook noted increased safety at schools as a priority of his in a Facebook post following the shooting at Marshall County High School. He also added in a different post that crimes like burglaries have decreased during his time at the department.

Larry Coy

Coy believes his more than 50 years of police experience set him apart from others running for the office. He added that he's worked in the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, the Jefferson County Police Department, the Lebanon Junction Police Department and the Air Force.

He sees drug usage as one of the biggest issues facing the county. Coy said he plans to start programs that teach children the dangers of drugs at an early age. He added that professionalism in the department is something he is positioned to improve, due to his experience at patrol and supervisory levels of law enforcement.

Paul Hineman

According to his campaign website, Hineman has worked for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies. It states that restoring trust and creating transparency are some of the focuses of his platform. Better using data to solve issues at the department is another point highlighted by the campaign.

Hineman's campaign materials also highlight the importance of adapting to the growth of the county's population, becoming an accredited law enforcement agency, making schools safer and implementing community policing practices.

Mike Offe

Offe said 37 years of U.S. Army experience managing people and budgets equip him to face the rapidly growing population in the county, and the challenges that accompany the increase. He said he retired from Fort Knox in 2014. Offe lists a Bronze Star, eight years of law enforcement experience and a Masters degree in Leadership in Management as some of his accomplishments.

He said he wants the sheriff's office to be more responsive to people in the community and plans to build a coalition of unofficial community leaders and students to better understand the changes they desire. He added that some smaller communities in the county feel forgotten, and drug addiction is a problem the sheriff's office needs to address.

Walt Sholar

Sholar said his background as an attorney would help him bring the sheriff's office to where it needs to be in terms of professionalism. A graduate of UofL Law School, he was Bullitt County Attorney for 21 years. He said he has also served as Assistant County Attorney in Jefferson County, where he worked closely with the LMPD Professional Standards Unit. He is a certified firearms instructor. One of his sons is a LMPD police officer.

As the population of the county grows, he believes establishing a precise set of polices, elevated to national standards when it comes to professionalism, will be important. He would like to restore and increase the size of a county drug taskforce to fight the opioid crisis, as well as use methods like the Angel Initiative. He also added he'd use community patrols to reduce burglary.

George Thurman

Thurman has worked at the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office for 14 years, according to campaign materials. They also state he has never been unemployed since he was 16-years-old and began working at McDonald's.

According to Thurman's campaign on social media, he sees problems associated with drugs as an important issue in the county. If elected, he would like to increase drug awareness programs in schools. Materials also stated Thurman would like the sheriff to serve more publicly, and make his presence felt in the community.

Bryan Whittaker

Whittaker said the experiences he's had facing the opioid epidemic on night patrol for the City of Shepherdville drove him to run for sheriff. He said he comes from a family of first responders. Whittaker added he has 22 years of law enforcement experience. He said he would make the drug taskforce a multi-agency operation, if elected.

He stated he would also start a street crimes unit, like has been done in Shepherdsville, and work with educators to make schools safer.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.