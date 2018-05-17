Fatal ATV incident: Person drowns in Boone County creek

Authorities responded to a fatal ATV incident Thursday in northern Kentucky.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Verona, near Verona-Mudlick Road and State Route 42. Verona is about 30 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

Authorities say a person drowned after an ATV went into a creek on private property.

The coroner was called after the incident. FOX19 will continue to update this story.

