Fatal ATV incident: Person drowns in Boone County creek

A Louisville Metro Council member faces accusations of spending thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for entertainment of immediate family members.More >>
A Louisville Metro Council member faces accusations of spending thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for entertainment of immediate family members.More >>
Kentucky was the first state to stop destroying confiscated guns in 1998.More >>
Kentucky was the first state to stop destroying confiscated guns in 1998.More >>
Eight candidates are seeking election in the Republican Primary race to become sheriff in Bullitt County. Learn more about the candidates in profiles compiled by WAVE 3 News.More >>
Eight candidates are seeking election in the Republican Primary race to become sheriff in Bullitt County. Learn more about the candidates in profiles compiled by WAVE 3 News.More >>
Kentucky's chief election official is predicting the highest voter turnout in nearly a decade for next week's primaries.More >>
Kentucky's chief election official is predicting the highest voter turnout in nearly a decade for next week's primaries.More >>
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has chosen a new leader for the state's largest government agency.More >>
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has chosen a new leader for the state's largest government agency.More >>