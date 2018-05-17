SEMO Baseball wins at Eastern Kentucky

The SEMO Baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky 7-2 Thursday night in Richmond, Kentucky on Thursday, May 17.
The Redhawks broke a 2-2 tie in the 10th inning and went on to score five times in the big inning.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
With the victory, Southeast improved to 18-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference and earned a tie with Austin Peay for 2nd place in the league.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.