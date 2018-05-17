SEMO Baseball wins at Eastern Kentucky

The SEMO Baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky 7-2 Thursday night in Richmond, Kentucky on Thursday, May 17.

The Redhawks broke a 2-2 tie in the 10th inning and went on to score five times in the big inning.

With the victory, Southeast improved to 18-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference and earned a tie with Austin Peay for 2nd place in the league.

