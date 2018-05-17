Five Questions with Louisville wedding planner Marcie Hancock

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This Saturday the world will watch Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle get married.

The Royal Wedding is certainly capturing the attention of many people, some of whom will set the alarm to get up early on Saturday to catch the build-up and the entire ceremony take place.

After all, there are still many questions. Will Meghan's mother walk her down the aisle? What will the bride be wearing? And how about Prince Harry?

It's a love story, and that's what people are attracted to.

So, what about the rest of us who aren't royalty?

Putting on a wedding can be stressful and time-consuming. That's why many couples opt to hire a wedding planner to assist in the planning. I reached out to Marcie Hancock, owner of A Thorough Fare, to get some insight into wedding planning (after all my own wedding was 20 years ago this June).

Hancock said despite her experience and knowledge, she even brought in a wedding planner during the last few weeks of her own daughter's wedding because she didn't want to be too busy and miss the special moments.

She said each bride and groom should strive to "be a guest" at their own wedding. She said the average couple plans a wedding anywhere between nine and 12 months ahead of time.

Hancock said if she planned the Royal Wedding, she would tell the couple to just enjoy themselves.

Here are my five questions with Marcie Hancock of A Thorough Fare.

1. How did you get involved with wedding planning?

I worked in the early 80s in Frankfort for a department within the governor's office and assisted with their special events. It has just grown from there. I opened my own company in 1997 with the dream of giving couples that extra touch to make their event unique and special for them.

2. What are some of the current trends in weddings?

We have been seeing a lot of unique and themed food stations or food trucks for the casual outdoor events.

Late night nosh

After parties and post-wedding brunches

DIY photo booths, as well as flower walls and "step and repeats"

Bohemian vs. rustic style

Deeper and richer color palettes

3. What's the most unusual request you've ever had for a wedding?

Years ago, I had a bride who wanted to walk down the aisle with a white tiger. Of course, that wasn't going to happen. Instead, we surprised her with a full size standing tiger ice sculpture during her cocktail hour. It was the only compromise I could come up with. There are just some things you can't make happen, no matter how hard you try.

4. What's the average cost of a wedding you plan today?

That actually is a hard question because the budget is driven by so many variables, the first being guest count. It's about the vision and what is important to each couple. I ask couples to tell me the three "must haves" and then we go from there. Obviously, planning outdoors vs. a ballroom wedding has its own challenges. If I looked at the overall, my average couple ranges around $75,000. We have done many weddings at a much more modest price and also those that are extremely elaborate. At the end of the day, it's about what the couple wants and regardless of the price, they are just as married.

5. What's your favorite moment of a wedding reception?

The first dance -- it's when the couple are by themselves on the dance floor and just get to be real. No one is there but the two of them and you can tell they are just talking and reliving the moments together.

