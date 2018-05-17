KY1413/Patterson Ferry Rd in Marshall County closed due to sinkhole

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed a section of KY 1413/Patterson Ferry Rd in Marshall County due to a sinkhole along the roadway.

The Marshall County Highway Maintenance Crew had filled a small sinkhole at the site in the last few days.

Due to the difficulty of evaluating it in darkness, the roadway is closed to all through traffic. Engineers will return to the site during daylight when it will be easier to evaluate the sinkhole and develop a repair plan.

However, the sinkhole near the approach to the I-24 Overpass has reopened to a hole about 6 ft. wide and about 6 ft. deep.

KY 1413/Patterson Ferry Road connects US 62 and US 68 in northwestern Marshall County near Palma.

The roadway at this site will remain closed until appropriate repairs are completed.

