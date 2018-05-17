KY1413/Patterson Ferry Rd in Marshall County closed due to sinkhole

Dean Foods Company will stop picking up milk from about 20 dairy farmers in central Kentucky on May 31.More >>
While the Kentucky State Police auctions confiscated guns to licensed arms dealers, state law allows for Fish & Wildlife to sell them to any Kentucky resident with a state ID who clears a background check.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is in the middle of a planning study for the Outer Loop between Third Street Road and National Turnpike.
In New Albany, casino money continues to fuel revitalization from new facades to millions in greenspace and street scapes -- and that's just the money visitors can see.
A Louisville Metro Council member faces accusations of spending thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for entertainment of immediate family members.
