Flooding victims still waiting for FEMA relief

Residents who live near Green River in Henderson County show us the small room their forced to live and cook in after high waters wreaked havoc on the majority of their home.

Flooding issues for some Henderson County residents are still a problem for neighborhoods near the Green River area.

We met the Stanley family, who lives north of Baskett, Kentucky. They say they're still trying to recover from waist-high waters.

Debra Stanley and her husband have been living in a small room in the upstairs of their home eating dinners only from a microwave after the flood earlier this year forced them out of their first floor.

They're still waiting for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"We pretty much knew it was going to come in, but we didn't know it was going to come in that fast," Debra Stanley told us.

The Stanleys are no strangers to flooding. They say this one was just shy of the worst from 1997 and higher than the flood in 2015.

Debra says the past few months have been a nightmare, as the first floor of her home is almost unsalvageable.

"We're waiting to see if we can get some help," Stanley said. "FEMA did pull in our driveway. Henderson Emergency Management was working with them. They have said that they're going to give money to roads and infrastructure. But, they have not approved for individuals."

Last month, President Donald Trump approved disaster funding for 34 counties in the Commonwealth.

The widespread flooding caused an estimated $24.7 million in damages statewide with 75 percent of that damage inflicted on highways, bridges, and local infrastructure according to an Associated Press report.

Four Kentucky residents died during the storms.

FEMA is working to reimburse those counties in need like Henderson, said Emergency Management Director Larry Koerber.

It's just a matter of when and if residents like the Stanleys will start to see some relief.

"We're begging for help," said Stanley. "I mean, just to get us back into the lower portion of the house. Just to get us some appliances; just some help with basic needs. That's what we're asking for."

Out of those 34 counties President Trump approved funding for, seven of them are in our viewing area.

We will keep you updated.

