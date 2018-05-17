Time is ticking for dairy farmers as Dean Foods Company ends contracts

In New Albany, casino money continues to fuel revitalization from new facades to millions in greenspace and street scapes -- and that's just the money visitors can see.More >>
In New Albany, casino money continues to fuel revitalization from new facades to millions in greenspace and street scapes -- and that's just the money visitors can see.More >>
Putting on a wedding can be stressful and time-consuming. That's why many couples opt to hire a wedding planner to assist in the planning. I reached out to Marcie Hancock, owner of A Thorough Fare, to get some insight into wedding planning.More >>
Putting on a wedding can be stressful and time-consuming. That's why many couples opt to hire a wedding planner to assist in the planning. I reached out to Marcie Hancock, owner of A Thorough Fare, to get some insight into wedding planning.More >>
The Bullitt County Commonwealth's Attorney said she has not decided whether to press charges against Pioneer Village Police Chief DJ Reynolds for rape.More >>
The Bullitt County Commonwealth's Attorney said she has not decided whether to press charges against Pioneer Village Police Chief DJ Reynolds for rape.More >>
Dean Foods Company will stop picking up milk from about 20 dairy farmers in central Kentucky on May 31.More >>
Dean Foods Company will stop picking up milk from about 20 dairy farmers in central Kentucky on May 31.More >>
While the Kentucky State Police auctions confiscated guns to licensed arms dealers, state law allows for Fish & Wildlife to sell them to any Kentucky resident with a state ID who clears a background check.More >>
While the Kentucky State Police auctions confiscated guns to licensed arms dealers, state law allows for Fish & Wildlife to sell them to any Kentucky resident with a state ID who clears a background check.More >>