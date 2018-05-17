Bevin's 'sucker's bet' is paying off in southern Indiana

While the Kentucky State Police auctions confiscated guns to licensed arms dealers, state law allows for Fish & Wildlife to sell them to any Kentucky resident with a state ID who clears a background check.More >>
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is in the middle of a planning study for the Outer Loop between Third Street Road and National Turnpike.More >>
In New Albany, casino money continues to fuel revitalization from new facades to millions in greenspace and street scapes -- and that's just the money visitors can see.More >>
A Louisville Metro Council member faces accusations of spending thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for entertainment of immediate family members.More >>
Eight candidates are seeking election in the Republican Primary race to become sheriff in Bullitt County. Learn more about the candidates in profiles compiled by WAVE 3 News.More >>
