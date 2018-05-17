Construction could soon come to section of Outer Loop

Design plans for the Outer Loop were revealed to at a public meeting Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changes could be coming to a stretch of the Outer Loop in southern Louisville.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is in the middle of a planning study for the Outer Loop between Third Street Road and National Turnpike.

Several versions of improvements were presented at a public meeting Thursday night. Some are relatively quick fixes at intersections. Others would require more construction, like widening lanes or adding sidewalks.

KYTC wants input from the public on the possible redesigns. Click or tap here to see their ideas and take the online survey.

"A lot of people think that we need more turning lanes, or extended turning lanes, at some of the intersections... possibly maybe a center turn lane through the corridor to get those left turners out of the main line flow of traffic," Andrea Clifford, a spokeswoman for KYTC, said.

For those who would prefer to communicate offline, written comments for the design team can be mailed to the KYTC District 5 Office, 8310 Westport Road, Louisville, 40242, until June 1.

