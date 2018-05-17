WATCH LIVE: Guests arriving for wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(RNN) – The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place on Saturday morning, and the world is on pins and needles in anticipation.

The big event begins, officially, at noon in Britain, which will be 7 a.m. ET in the U.S.

But guests – royals, international celebrities, family and friends – began arriving hours before the wedding ceremony. Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Idris Elba, David and Victoria Beckham, and British singer James Blunt are among the celebrities seen arriving.

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, was also seen arriving.

Thousands of royal watchers showed up even earlier, and are now waiting on the streets outside Windsor Castle, where the ceremony will be held.

Above, you'll be able to watch a PBS feed of all the proceedings, which began streaming around 4 a.m. ET.

The two were engaged in November, and their wedding is being celebrated as the union of a modern royal couple, interracial and international - a beautiful American actress and her down-to-earth English prince.

He, the bad boy prince who grew up, served active duty in Afghanistan and won high praise for his humility, before taking on a philanthropic approach to his royal duties evocative of his mother, Princess Diana.

She, a self-made success with a desire to impact the world on her own terms, raised by a free-spirited single mother with whom she has an incredibly tight bond.

When they're wed, they will adopt the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Kensington Palace announced.

The ceremony is taking place at St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, a site where more than a dozen royal weddings have taken place in the last 150 years – including Harry's father, Prince Charles, to Camilla Parker Bowles.

There are about 600 guests who are expected to attend, with another 200 invited to the reception later.

Royal wedding traditions call for rings of Welsh gold and a sprig of Myrtle in the bouquet. Hours before the wedding, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry will wear a ring of platinum, while Markle will wear a gold ring given to her by Queen Elizabeth.

Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. #RoyalWedding — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Markle's other flowers are expected to include white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves.

The cake is being made by Claire Ptak, and will be lemon elderflower with buttercream and decorated in fresh flowers.

?? 200 Amalfi lemons

?? 500 organic eggs from Suffolk

?? 20kgs of butter

?? 20kgs of flour

?? 20kgs of sugar

?? 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial



The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

We won't know about her dress until she exits her coach at the steps to St. George's, but we do know she'll be photographed by Alexi Lubomirski, who took the couple's engagement photos.

And unlike in American weddings, the bride in British ceremonies enters before her bridesmaids so they can straighten out the dress as she walks down the aisle.

Prince Charles will escort Markle down the aisle, but will not give her away. The bride's father is not attending due to his health and some speculate because of the controversy over photos he sold to tabloids.

The wedding will be overseen by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and British Anglican bishop David John Conner, the Dean of Windsor.

An official procession, expected to be observed by thousands of well-wishers and onlookers, will take place following the ceremony through the town of Windsor.

When they are finally wed, an American will join the royal family for the first time since Wallis Simpson married Prince Edward, the former King Edward VIII, in 1937. In that marriage, Edward abdicated the throne in order to pursue love with a divorced woman.

Markle, too, is a divorcee, but times have changed. And, in any case, Harry is only sixth in line to the throne.

Bearing The Queen's signature, the Instrument of Consent records Her Majesty's consent to the Marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. #RoyalWedding



Find out more: https://t.co/KNUnxl0hUj pic.twitter.com/wsXTt4FzAn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 13, 2018

Their children will enter the line to the throne after their father at seventh (unless Prince William and Kate Middleton themselves have more children).

While William may have the demeanor of a royal heir, Harry and Markle are facing the world as accessible and charitable – the image of royal modernity.

Perhaps in much the same way Harry's mother Diana touched the world, the prince and Markle offer the possibility of a royal couple that occupy a place in the global consciousness that goes far beyond their royalty.

Saturday is just the first step.

