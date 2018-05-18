Bullitt County attorney considering charging police chief with rape

HILLVIEW, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Commonwealth's Attorney said she has not decided whether to press charges against Pioneer Village Police Chief DJ Reynolds for rape.

She said Kentucky State Police troopers are still investigating the case in which a woman alleged the chief raped her at his home last year.

According to the report, they had been involved in a sexual relationship prior to the rape.

We spoke to Reynolds' attorney, Thomas Clay, who said his client is very disappointed that the allegations were made in the first place, and he is cooperating fully with the investigation.

