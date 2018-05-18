Cheers! Disney is now serving alcohol at some Magic Kingdom restaurants

All table-service establishments at the Magic Kingdom now allow those of legal age to drink alcohol. (Source: Orlando Weekly)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You now have more options for adult beverages while visiting Disney World.

Three new restaurants inside the original Magic Kingdom park will offer beer and wine.

Select sit-down restaurants at Magic Kingdom now allow those of legal age to drink alcohol.

The Magic Kingdom had a strict no-alcohol policy for more than four decades.

Alcohol used to be available only at Epcot, but that started changing six years ago when Disney opened Be Our Guest restaurant inside the Magic Kingdom, which became the first eatery in the park to serve beer and wine.

Adult beverages are still not sold at any of the park's counter-service restaurants.

