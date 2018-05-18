Ammo box falls from military chopper, crashes into school - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ammo box falls from military chopper, crashes into school

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine how a box of ammunition fell from a military helicopter and crashed through the roof of an elementary school in Texas.

The Ysleta Independent School District says no one was injured when the ammo box hit Parkland Elementary School in El Paso on Thursday afternoon. The ammo box left a hole in the roof and caused a power outage in part of the building.

Officials at nearby Fort Bliss say they'll reassess flight patterns as part of their investigation.

In a statement, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade commander Col. Jay Hopkins said he was sorry for the damage and grateful no one was hurt.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bomb victim's ex-boyfriend held on explosives charge

    Bomb victim's ex-boyfriend held on explosives charge

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:40:23 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:07 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:07:05 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...
    The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.More >>
    The ex-boyfriend of a Southern California spa owner killed by an exploding package has been charged with illegal possession of a destructive device but not with the killing.More >>

  • Democrats get giddy about a perennial target: Arizona

    Democrats get giddy about a perennial target: Arizona

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:50:22 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:06 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:06:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Arizona Democratic District 27 Chair Fern Ward, right, and Vice Chair Maritza Saenz react to a speaker during their legislative meeting in Phoenix. For a decade, Democrats have said they were ...(AP Photo/Matt York). In this Wednesday, May 9, 2018 photo, Arizona Democratic District 27 Chair Fern Ward, right, and Vice Chair Maritza Saenz react to a speaker during their legislative meeting in Phoenix. For a decade, Democrats have said they were ...
    For a decade, Democrats have said they were close to turning Arizona blue.More >>
    For a decade, Democrats have said they were close to turning Arizona blue.More >>

  • Light coats of gritty ash fall near erupting Hawaii volcano

    Light coats of gritty ash fall near erupting Hawaii volcano

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:20:27 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 8:06 AM EDT2018-05-18 12:06:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly