Coach Carlos Carvalhal leaves relegated Swansea

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) - Manager Carlos Carvalhal left Swansea after the English Premier League club decided not to renew his contract on Friday.

Swansea was relegated last Sunday after seven years in the topflight.

Carvalhal succeeded Paul Clement in December, three days after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Carvalhal won five of his first nine league games as Swansea climbed to 13th place, but they were relegated after picking up only three points from the last 27 on offer. They finished 18th, confirmed after losing to Stoke 2-1 at home.

"The Swans will start the search for a new boss after opting to make a change following their relegation from the Premier League," the club said on its website.

Carvalhal's assistants and match analysts were also let go.

