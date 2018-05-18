Lane in Cochran Hill Tunnel closed for emergency concrete repair - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lane in Cochran Hill Tunnel closed for emergency concrete repair

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A lane in the Cochran Hill Tunnel on Interstate 64 is shut down for an emergency concrete repair.

Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet members will patch a large hole in a bridge deck near the tunnels, according to KYTC spokeswoman Andrea Clifford. The closure will impact eastbound traffic.

The closure is expected to last until 2:30 p.m. Friday to allow the concrete to cure.

