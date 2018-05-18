'Multiple casualty incident' reported at TX high school; shooting suspect in custody

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Medical helicopters are on the scene at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, TX, on Friday after reports of a school shooting. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Police have responded to reports of an active school shooting situation in Santa Fe, TX. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

SANTA FE, TX (RNN) - Authorities have responded to a reported active school shooter at Santa Fe High School.

The Santa Fe Independent School District confirmed injuries in the shooting incident but did not elaborate on the nature or number of those injuries.

"The situation is active but has been contained," the school district said on Facebook. Other schools in the district are resuming normal activities.

The incident was described as "a multiple casualty incident" by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Casualties can refer to injuries, not necessarily deaths.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that the situation is no longer active, and the injured are being treated.

Cris Richardson, an assistant principal at the school, said a shooting suspect has been taken into custody.

Patients from the school were taken to a hospital in Galveston, and medical helicopters have been spotted at the school, CNN reported. People also spotted paramedics with stretchers.

Witnesses told KTRK the shooting took place in an art class around 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

"It was just a normal class day and we were just sitting there doing our work in first period, then all of a sudden, it was a fire drill," student Angelica Martinez said to CNN.

"So we followed the fire drill procedures, and then we went outside and we were all standing there. But not even five minutes later, we all start hearing gunshots, and everybody starts running. But, like, the teachers were telling us to stay put because we were all just running away."

A mother of a student said her child called her about the incident.

On the scene now. No longer an active situation. Personnel treating the injured. Info is still preliminary, but there are multiple casualties. @HCSOTexas is on the scene with other law enforcement assisting in the search of the school. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018

"She called frantically to say there was a fire drill and they were outside," Angie Martinez said. "And then she heard gunshots and that was an active shooter. So I told her, I said, 'Run baby, run and hide.' I said, 'Get out of there.' ... I said, 'Go wherever you need to go ... go to the gas station.' There's a gas station caddy corner to the school. ... 'Me and your dad are on our way. Me and your dad are on our way. Just run.'"

One student told KTRK his friend pulled the school fire alarm after spotting a suspect with a gun. Other students said they heard sounds similar to gunfire.

Kara, a student at the school said of the person who pulled the fire alarm, "Thank you for making a smart decision to save your classmates."

God bless who ever pulled the fire alarm thank you for making a smart decision to save your classmates — Kara??? (@kara_ann922) May 18, 2018

Galveston County Sheriff's Maj. Douglas Hudson earlier told the Associated Press units are responding to reports of shots fired but could not give further details.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed a large police presence at the school and asked people to avoid the area.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the school.

The art room has been my safe place,all throughout high school and finding out such a tragedy took place in there breaks my heart. — AmberQuinn (@amberquinn__) May 18, 2018

Students are being taken to a nearby gym to be reunited with their parents, the school district said.

Santa Fe is located between Houston and Galveston. The city has about 13,000 residents, and the high school has 1,400 students.

A nearby school district, Dickinson Independent School District, was briefly placed in "protect mode" but now has resumed activities.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.