Reports of active school shooter at Texas high school

Police have responded to reports of an active school shooting situation in Santa Fe, TX. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

SANTA FE, TX (RNN) - Police in Santa Fe, TX, have responded to a reported active school shooter situation at Santa Fe High School.

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter," the Santa Fe School District, said in a statement Friday. "The district has initiated a lockdown. We will send out additional information as soon as it is available."

Police were called to the school on 16000 Highway 6 around 6 a.m. Friday.

Santa Fe is located between Houston and Galveston.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.