10 dead, 10 wounded in TX high school shooting; suspect charged with capital murder

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

People react outside the unification center at the Alamo Gym, following a shooting at Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Police have responded to reports of an active school shooting situation in Santa Fe, TX. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

The gunman has been identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, and he has been charged with capital murder. (Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

Multiple deaths have been reported from a shooting at Santa Fe High School. (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

SANTA FE, TX (RNN) - A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in the third school shooting of the week.

The suspect, identified by the Associated Press and multiple news outlets as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Another person of interest has been taken into custody, in addition to the suspect. It's not clear if he's an accomplice.

Law enforcement can officially confirm that the SFHS suspect has been identified as student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17. He is charged with capital murder & agg assault of a peace officer. He is in the Galveston County jail on no bond. @FBIHouston #HouNews — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

Pagourtzis opened fire at Sante Fe High School shortly after classes began.

Authorities said he used two weapons in the attack, a 38 revolver and a shotgun. Both of them belonged to his father.

There were also pipe bombs and pressure cooker explosive devices found at the high school and in adjacent areas of the community, officials said.

#UPDATE Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated. Call 911 if you see any suspicious item. #HouNews #SantaFeISD — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

"Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe," the Santa Fe Independent School District said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said in a news conference that a majority of those killed were students. Some local media reports that one teacher was killed.

"The shooter obtained the guns from his father. His father was not aware his son had taken the guns," Abbot said.

Santa Fe is located between Houston and Galveston. The city has about 13,000 residents, and the high school has 1,400 students.

The shooting at Santa Fe High School is the third school shooting in the past seven days, CNN reported.

Pagourtzis' journals contain entries that he wanted to commit the shooting then take his own life, the governor said.

The Associated Press reports that Pagourtzis plays on the Santa Fe High School junior varsity football team, and is a member of a dance squad with a local Greek Orthodox church.

CNN reports that his social media accounts show him with fascist and neo-Nazi symbols as well as wearing a T-shirt that reads "Born to Kill."

"Texas has seen too many of these, said Senator Ted Cruz."We need to be doing everything humanly possible to stop this from happening again."

The injured were transported to medical centers, including one school police officer, according to Walter Braun with the Santa Fe ISD Police Department. Six were treated and released; one is in critical condition and another in fair condition.

The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston is treating three patients, said spokesman Raul Reyes.

One student was shot in the leg. Another patient, the resource officer, is in critical condition with significant blood loss. Two patients were middle-aged adults.

The school was supposed to hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday.

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

Abbot said that he is creating roundtable discussions on what can be done to prevent additional mass shootings. He wants to hear from teachers, mental health professionals, and parents, but wants to protect Second Amendment rights.

"It is with great sadness that I stand here to share with you that we experienced an unthinkable tragedy at our high school this morning," said Superintendent Leigh Wall. "We are grieving the loss of members of our SFISD family."

Witnesses told KTRK the shooting took place in an art class between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

"It was just a normal class day and we were just sitting there doing our work in first period, then all of a sudden, it was a fire drill," student Angelica Martinez said to CNN.

God bless who ever pulled the fire alarm thank you for making a smart decision to save your classmates — Kara??? (@kara_ann922) May 18, 2018

"So we followed the fire drill procedures, and then we went outside and we were all standing there. But not even five minutes later, we all start hearing gunshots, and everybody starts running. But, like, the teachers were telling us to stay put because we were all just running away."

A mother of a student said her child called her about the incident.

"She called frantically to say there was a fire drill and they were outside," Angie Martinez said. "And then she heard gunshots and that was an active shooter. So I told her, I said, 'Run baby, run and hide.' I said, 'Get out of there.' ... I said, 'Go wherever you need to go ... go to the gas station.' There's a gas station caddy corner to the school. ... 'Me and your dad are on our way. Me and your dad are on our way. Just run.'"

The art room has been my safe place,all throughout high school and finding out such a tragedy took place in there breaks my heart. — AmberQuinn (@amberquinn__) May 18, 2018

One student told KTRK his friend pulled the school fire alarm after spotting a suspect with a gun. Other students said they heard sounds similar to gunfire.

Kara, a student at the school, said of the person who pulled the fire alarm, "Thank you for making a smart decision to save your classmates."

President Donald Trump addressed the shooting in remarks from the White House.

"We're with you in this tragic hour, and we'll be with you forever," he said

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

This may be the deadliest school shooting since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, which killed 17 and brought new impetus to the gun safety debate. One Santa Fe student shared pictures on Twitter of classmates who took part in the National School Walkout to protest school shootings.

@schoolwalkoutUS Santa Fe High School. Santa Fe, Texas. #NeverAgain We read a poem by a parkland survivor, handed out gun violence fact sheets and orange ribbon, did 17 minutes of silence, and then talked about ways to raise awareness for gun violence, and make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/UiIwVVw75q — ?roger's girl? (@mukethemusical) April 20, 2018

To the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, we are with you. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3DYXOhmwsP — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 18, 2018

Several students from the Parkland, FL, school have become vocal advocates of gun safety, and some in right-wing circles have harshly criticized the students.

Cameron Kasky, a Stoneman Douglas student, expressed his anger at another school shooting, remarking in part, "Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors."

Actions speak louder than words but your only words are those actions, if you don’t speak. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School.



Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations.



Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors.



Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Last November, a former Air Force serviceman who had been court-martialed for domestic violence, Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 at a church in Sutherland Springs, TX, outside San Antonio.

The massacre included nine members of the Holcombe family, including the visiting pastor at the church, Bryan Holcombe.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.