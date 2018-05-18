Reports: Officials ID suspect in TX high school shooting; at least 8 dead

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas.

(Steve Gonzale/Houston Chronicle via AP). Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter in front of Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.

Multiple deaths have been reported from a shooting at Santa Fe High School. (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

Police have responded to reports of an active school shooting situation in Santa Fe, TX. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

SANTA FE, TX (RNN) - A gunman killed multiple people in another school shooting Friday, this one at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

The Associated Press and multiple other news outlets said the suspect is Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at the school, per law enforcement sources. Pipe bombs and pressure cooker explosive devices also were found at the high school and in the adjacent areas in the community, officials said.

Fewer than 10 have died but they were waiting on confirmation to reveal an exact number, said Chief Walter Braun of the Sante Fe Independent School District Police Department. A majority of those killed were students.

At least six were transported to medical centers, including one school police officer, Braun said.

Santa Fe Independent School District said of the explosive devices,"Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe," the school district said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez earlier said the suspect, a 17-year-old boy, is a student at the school. Another person of interest has been taken into custody as well.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said that the situation is no longer active but is an active crime scene. They described the shooting as "a multiple casualty incident."

The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston is treating three patients, said spokesman Raul Reyes.

#UPDATE Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated. Call 911 if you see any suspicious item. #HouNews #SantaFeISD — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

One student was shot in the leg. Another patient, the resource officer, is in critical condition with significant blood loss. Two patients were middle-aged adults.

The school was supposed to hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday.

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

"The situation is active but has been contained," the school district said on Facebook. Other schools in the district are resuming normal activities.

Gonzalez, the Harris County sheriff, said one person is in custody, and another person is being detained. An officer was also injured in the shooting incident.

On the scene now. No longer an active situation. Personnel treating the injured. Info is still preliminary, but there are multiple casualties. @HCSOTexas is on the scene with other law enforcement assisting in the search of the school. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018

"It is with great sadness that I stand here to share with you that we experienced an unthinkable tragedy at our high school this morning," said Superintendent Leigh Wall. "We are grieving the loss of members of our SFISD family."

Witnesses told KTRK the shooting took place in an art class around 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

"It was just a normal class day and we were just sitting there doing our work in first period, then all of a sudden, it was a fire drill," student Angelica Martinez said to CNN.

God bless who ever pulled the fire alarm thank you for making a smart decision to save your classmates — Kara??? (@kara_ann922) May 18, 2018

"So we followed the fire drill procedures, and then we went outside and we were all standing there. But not even five minutes later, we all start hearing gunshots, and everybody starts running. But, like, the teachers were telling us to stay put because we were all just running away."

A mother of a student said her child called her about the incident.

"She called frantically to say there was a fire drill and they were outside," Angie Martinez said. "And then she heard gunshots and that was an active shooter. So I told her, I said, 'Run baby, run and hide.' I said, 'Get out of there.' ... I said, 'Go wherever you need to go ... go to the gas station.' There's a gas station caddy corner to the school. ... 'Me and your dad are on our way. Me and your dad are on our way. Just run.'"

The art room has been my safe place,all throughout high school and finding out such a tragedy took place in there breaks my heart. — AmberQuinn (@amberquinn__) May 18, 2018

One student told KTRK his friend pulled the school fire alarm after spotting a suspect with a gun. Other students said they heard sounds similar to gunfire.

Kara, a student at the school said of the person who pulled the fire alarm, "Thank you for making a smart decision to save your classmates."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asked people to avoid the area as children are reunited with their parents. Students were taken to a nearby gym, the school district said.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the school.

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe is located between Houston and Galveston. The city has about 13,000 residents, and the high school has 1,400 students.

President Donald Trump addressed the shooting in afternoon remarks from the White House.

"We're with you in this tragic hour, and we'll be with you forever," he said

The shooting at Santa Fe High School is the third school shooting in the past seven days, CNN reported.

This may be the deadliest school shooting since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14, which killed 17 and brought new impetus to the gun safety debate. One Santa Fe student shared pictures on Twitter of classmates who took part in the National School Walkout to protest school shootings.

@schoolwalkoutUS Santa Fe High School. Santa Fe, Texas. #NeverAgain We read a poem by a parkland survivor, handed out gun violence fact sheets and orange ribbon, did 17 minutes of silence, and then talked about ways to raise awareness for gun violence, and make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/UiIwVVw75q — ?roger's girl? (@mukethemusical) April 20, 2018

To the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, we are with you. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3DYXOhmwsP — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 18, 2018

Several students from the Parkland, FL, school have become vocal advocates of gun safety, and some in right-wing circles have harshly criticized the students.

Cameron Kasky, a Stoneman Douglas student, expressed his anger at another school shooting, remarking in part, "Prepare for the the right-wing media to attack the survivors."

Actions speak louder than words but your only words are those actions, if you don’t speak. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 18, 2018

At least 8 students have been shot and killed at Santa Fe High School.



Prepare to watch the NRA boast about getting higher donations.



Prepare to see students rise up and be called ‘civil terrorists’ and crisis actors.



Prepare for the right-wing media to attack the survivors. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

