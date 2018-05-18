Jurich reaches settlement with UofL

The settlement was approved during an executive session Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The University of Louisville Board of Trustees and the UofL Athletic Association Board of Directors have reached a settlement with former athletic director Tom Jurich.

The $4.5 million settlement was approved during an executive session Friday.

Jurich was terminated from his position in October 2017.

