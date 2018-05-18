1 shot in Russell neighborhood

Police found a shooting victim at 11th and Jefferson streets around 10:55 a.m., according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot in the Russell neighborhood.

Police found a shooting victim at 11th and Jefferson streets around 10:55 a.m., according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

