2 buses collide in Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 32 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 buses collide in Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 32

NEW YORK (AP) - Fire officials say two buses have collided in the Lincoln Tunnel, injuring at least 32 people.

FDNY says the accident happened around 10 a.m. in the center tube of the tunnel between two New Jersey Transit buses and that most of the injuries were minor.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages the tunnel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Lincoln Tunnel connects New York City with New Jersey and is located on Manhattan's West Side.

Traffic is delayed as officials investigate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Light coats of gritty ash fall near erupting Hawaii volcano

    Light coats of gritty ash fall near erupting Hawaii volcano

    Friday, May 18 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-05-18 06:20:27 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:24:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lindsey Magnani, center, her finance Elroy Rodrigues, left, and their children, Kahele, right, and Kayden, not shown, pick up respirators to help protect against ash from Kilauea volcano, Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Volcano, Hawa...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby town.More >>

  • Gunman arrested after police shootout at Trump resort

    Gunman arrested after police shootout at Trump resort

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:23:29 GMT
    Police said a person is in custody after they responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: CNN)Police said a person is in custody after they responded to shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami. (Source: CNN)

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    More >>

  • Houston-area media reporting fatalities from school shooting

    Houston-area media reporting fatalities from school shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 10:05 AM EDT2018-05-18 14:05:59 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 11:23 AM EDT2018-05-18 15:23:03 GMT
    Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.More >>
    Law enforcement officers are responding to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly